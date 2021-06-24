Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greeley, Howard, Merrick, Nance, Sherman, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 00:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greeley; Howard; Merrick; Nance; Sherman; Valley The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greeley County in central Nebraska Nance County in central Nebraska Southern Valley County in central Nebraska Northwestern Merrick County in central Nebraska Sherman County in central Nebraska Howard County in central Nebraska * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1242 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Cedar Rapids to near Scotia to near Arcadia, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Ord, Greeley, St. Paul, Fullerton, Loup City, Genoa, Spalding, Palmer, Scotia, Arcadia, Dannebrog, North Loup, Wolbach, Litchfield, Elba, Ashton, Belgrade, Farwell, Rockville and Hazard. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH