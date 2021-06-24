Cancel
Alpena, MI

ASO ‘Spring Gala’ Saturday

Alpena News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Alpena Symphony Orchestra gladly present a “Spring Gala” on Saturday afternoon at Lost Lake Woods Club Lodge, 4243 N. Lost Lake Trail, Lincoln. The program will begin with music featuring wind instruments and the following musicians. MaryAnn Hubbard and Brynna Smith will present “Sonata No. 3 for Two Flutes” by Francois Devienne, which will be followed by “Solo for Oboe and Fagott” by J.D. Heinichen, with Lynn Hansen on oboe and Drew Hinderer on bassoon. Eugene Bozza composed “Contrastes 1 pour Flute and Basson” which will be performed by MaryAnn Hubbard and Drew Hinderer. MaryAnn Hubbard will play a flute arrangement of “Sunshine in my Soul” by Brant Adams with piano accompaniment by Deb McClure. The first half of the program will conclude with Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” performed by flutists MaryAnn Hubbard and Brynna Smith, accompanied by Deb McClure.

