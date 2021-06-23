Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Molalla, OR

Molalla swim team hits the pool

By John Baker
Posted by 
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469Myj_0adko8Yz00 A short, strange season hampered the Indians swim squad, but an invite from Silverton offered some fun

In what head coach Melissa Georgesen described as "an interesting season," the Molalla swim team got very little opportunity to compete this year – eventually getting into a dual meet with Silverton on June 12.

"We struggled to host a home swim meet for several weeks due to limitations by the Oregon Health Authority and swim meet personnel leaving," Georgeson said. "Silverton, our neighbor to the south, invited the team down for a dual meet."

And while who won or lost wasn't the point, Georgesen finally got her squad in the pool for some real competition.

"If one looks at just points, Silverton was the winner of the dual meet," Georgesen said. "Their swim team was at least double Molalla's, but all the kids who swam did amazing. Neither coach was worried about who won, just that their kids were having a good time in the pool in this unprecedented season."

Still, Molalla swimmers had some good performances.

Junior Jordan Cowan had a good day, winning the 200 individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 17.01 seconds, as well as claiming the 100 butterfly in 58.95. Coming in behind Cowan in the 200 IM was freshman Kurtis Wagner, placing second in 2:26.62. Wagner also went on to place second in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.52).

Wagner and Cowan were joined by Aidan Barnett and Dylan Hadden on the 200 medley relay which won in a time of 2:02.91. That same relay went on to place second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.16).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztjUP_0adko8Yz00

Barnett competed in the 500 freestyle, placing second in a time of 7:05.00, and also swam the 100 breaststroke and finished fourth with a time of 1:28.10. Hadden swam in the 100 backstroke, placing third with a time of 1:23.19. Hadden also nabbed third in the 50 free in 30.54.

"I am so pleased with the progress the boys have made in these short weeks," Georgesen said. "To come out at the end of the school year and jump in feet first to a short, crash course swim season is awesome. I am so proud of my team."

On the girls side, freshman Marie Mason led the girls team with two first place finishes – winning the 200 IM in 2:22.02 and the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.39.

Fellow frosh Kayden Harris placed third in the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:52.46.

"Kayden has been swimming at the Molalla Aquatic Center since she was three," Georgesen said. "She is a perfect example of our kids getting to grow up in the pool and become a member of the high school team."

Harris also went on to swim in the 500 freestyle, placing fourth with a time of 7:47.30.

"I was so pleased Kayden swam the 500 in her first meet," said Gerogesen. "That is a really tough thing to do as a freshman and she killed it. To swim that in under eight minutes is awesome. I cannot wait to see what Kayden does in the next three years on our team."

Junior Olivia Edge swam in the 50 free and finished fourth in 35.41 and got another fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:52.13.

"All in all, the swimmers had a great day at Silverton," said the coach.

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Community Policy
Mollala Pioneer

Mollala Pioneer

Molalla, OR
18
Followers
218
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Molalla Pioneer is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.molallapioneer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverton, OR
Molalla, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Molalla, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Jordan#Backstroke#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Molalla, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Molalla swimmers overcome heat for cool finish

Freshman Marie Mason delivers the meet's highlight for Molalla, swimming to the state title in the 500 freestyle. Molalla swim coach Melissa Georgesen said it will be remembered as the hottest swim meet of the 2021 season -- and perhaps beyond. The 4A state swimming championships on Saturday, June 26, at the Warren H. Daugherty Aquatic Center in Cottage Grove got caught up in the unprecedented heat wave.
BasketballPosted by
Portland Tribune

Kennedy, Gervais combine for eight Tri-River Conference awards

Kennedy's Riley Cantu brings home first team All-Conference honors, Brady Traeger earns second team distinction. With the boys' basketball season having concluded this past weekend, there were a slew of awards given out to the top players in the Tri-River Conference. Both Kennedy and Gervais brought in four All-Conference awards apiece.
Oregon StatePosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Fourth Molalla senior earns seal of biliteracy

Molalla High School class of 2021 graduate Anthony Ehleringer joins others in earning the honor.A fourth student from Molalla High School's Class of 2021 has earned the Oregon State Seal of Biliteracy. Three students, Lizbeth Beteran-Munoz, Ariana Cotes-Giron and Odalys Gutierrez-Sanchez, were honored for the achievement last month. Then this month, Superintendent Tony Mann announced that Anthony Ehleringer had also earned the seal. To qualify for the seal, students must meet all graduation requirements and show proficiency in a partner language in four domains: listening, speaking, reading and writing. Ehleringer met or exceeded all requirements, according to Mann, showing proficiency in the Spanish language. As a result, he will have a notation on his official high school transcript signifying his status as a Seal of Biliteracy bearer, receive a certificate from the state of Oregon recognizing his achievement, and have the Seal of Biliteracy affixed to his high school diploma. Kristen WohlersReporter503-263-7512email: kwohlers@pamplinmedia.com {loadposition sub-article-01}
Molalla, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla sending 3 to state wrestling meets

First Molalla girl wrestler in history will represent program, along with a pair of boys this weekHaley Hewlett has the distinction of being the first girl in Molalla High wrestling history to punch a ticket to the state meet. Hewlett finished second at the regional meet June 18 at Tillamook and that qualified her for the state wrestling tournament on June 24 at Cottage Grove High School. "Haley had a phenomenal season and at the Northwest Regional Tournament," coach Nathan Smyth said. "She is excited and eager and ready to fight." Girls state can be weatched on trackwrestling.com, OWA...
Colton, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Trio of Colton girls earn post-season honors

A tough finish to the season doesn't keep Colton girls basketball team out of post-season conversations. While unfortunate that the last two weeks of its basketball season was wiped out by positive Covid-19 test, the Colton girls squad rang up a 3-6 record and garnered some all-league mention. Junior Olivia...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Cooling centers open in Canby, Molalla

With impending heat wave, relief offered at Denny's, Zoar Lutheran and HOPE Inc. With the heat wave coming this weekend, volunteers have sprung into action and opened cooling centers in the Canby and Molalla area. In Canby, Denny's Restaurant will be available as a cooling center 24 hours a day, seven days a week for up to an hour and a half with no obligation to buy. The restaurant is located at 1369 S.E. 1st Ave., and staff can be reached at 503-263-3193. Also in Canby, Zoar Lutheran Church will be open from noon to whenever the temperature drops to...
Gervais, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Country Christian girls open state tourney with win

The No. 2 seed gets quarterfinal win and will play in the 1A semifinals Wednesday against Powder ValleyA successful, albeit shortened, season for the Country Christian girls basketball team keeps rolling along after a first-round win in the 1A state tournament. The Cougars rolled through their regular season with a 12-1 mark, their only loss coming to Gervais, the top seed in the state 2A tournament. That record got them an invite to the 16-team 1A state tourney in Baker City as the overall No. 2 seed. Country Christian opened its tournament with a 57-31 win over Adrian on June...
Colton, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Colton seniors toss their caps

The Colton High School class of 2021 graduation takes place outside Saturday, June 19. The commencement ceremony for the 54 graduating seniors of the Colton High School Class of 2021 was held on the high school football field the evening of Saturday, June 19. A small stage was set up on the field surrounded by chairs for the graduates, board of directors, superintendent, teachers and staff.
High SchoolPosted by
Portland Tribune

Country Christians boys fall in title game

Cougars avange earlier loss to Trinity Academy before running out of gas in title tile with Open Door. An up-and-down season for the Country Christian boys basketball team simply ran out of gas June 19 in the Valley 10 League playoffs. The Cougars got a measure of satisfaction in the...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla's class of 2021 earn local scholarships

Local donors paid out more than $200,000 to Molalla High School graduating seniors Though Molalla High School's senior awards night was canceled, the class of 2021 did not fail to win scholarships, largely thanks to local donors. The Molalla community paid out $225,930 to this year's class, according to counselor Rebecca McKenzie. Another $172,000 went to former MHS students currently enrolled in college or other educational programs "I am so incredibly proud of these students," McKenzie said. "Even with all of the disappointment and loss that came with COVID, they continued to work hard, persevere and follow their dreams. They...