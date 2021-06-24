Cancel
MLS

Sounders beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 to improve to 7-0-3

By Associated Press
KUTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJun 23, 2021 10:21 PM — SEATTLE (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored on a penalty kick in the 88th minute and the Seattle Sounders ran their franchise-record, season-opening unbeaten streak to 10 with a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night. Anderson Julio’s handball in the penalty area set up Ruidíaz’s penalty kick for the Sounders (7-0-3) in their second consecutive victory. The Galaxy set the MLS record in 1996 with a 12-0 start. Albert Rusnák tied it for Real Salt Lake (3-2-2) tied it in the 79th, converting a penalty kick following a handball by the Sounders’ Stefan Cleveland. Cristian Roldan opened the scoring for Seattle in the 58th minute. He scored off a rebound on a save by goalkeeper David Ochoa following an attempt by Will Bruin.

Albert Rusnák
Cristian Roldan
Will Bruin
Stefan Cleveland
Raúl Ruidíaz
Anderson Julio
#Real Salt Lake#Salt#Seattle#Ap#The Seattle Sounders#Galaxy
