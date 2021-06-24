Sounders beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 to improve to 7-0-3

Three things to watch for as the Vancouver Whitecaps and Real Salt Lake return to action on Friday night. Real Salt Lake and the Vancouver Whitecaps will be back on the pitch on Friday as both Western Conference clubs return from the June international break. It will be the first meeting of the season between these two clubs and they will both be in search of all three points. Both teams won just one match in May which has resulted in them currently being outside of the top seven in the Western Conference table. Here are three things to watch for ahead of the match.