Port Dock 5 – The Grand Unveiling!

The Port of Newport will formally open the Port Dock 5 pier on Thursday, July 1, at Noon with a ribbon cutting on the Bayfront. The public is invited to join the celebration that will mark the official opening of the new pier and the completion of the $2.4 million project, which received a nearly $1.2 million grant from the Economic Development Agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Port leaders will make some introductions and brief remarks prior to the ribbon cutting and guests are invited enjoy grilled hot dogs afterward while supplies last.