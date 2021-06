Myrtle Beach, SC— The pitching staff of the Charleston RiverDogs entered Friday night’s game leading Minor League Baseball in shutouts and team earned run average. Somehow, those numbers improved after playing nine innings. Following a 4-0 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field, the RiverDogs have posted 22.0 consecutive innings without allowing a run and have eight shutout wins to their credit. The victory was the sixth in a row, matching the team’s longest win streak of the year.