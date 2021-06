Reporting on deaths of a professional athletes is never easy, especially when they were the players that you looked up to as a kid. It was reported earlier this week that a former pitcher of the Minnesota Twins, “Iron Mike” Marshall has passed away. Marshall was most notable for his 90 appearances for the Twins in 1979 that remains a franchise record to this day, and his 1974 Cy Young season with the Los Angeles Dodgers that featured a major league baseball record of 106 appearances.