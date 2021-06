Matt Hancock resigned as health secretary at the weekend, but there are still questions swirling around the scandal. Here are the main ones that need answering.Did Matt Hancock break email rules?One of the claims against Hancock was that he had been using a private email account to conduct government business. This is bad for two reasons: firstly, it makes it harder to enforce freedom of information and data protection rules, which are vital for scrutinising whether the government has been acting appropriately. Secondly, it is a potential security risk and potentially leaves the door open to hackers and foreign intelligence...