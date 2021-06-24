Theater at Monmouth’s musical ‘Daddy Long Legs’ to be staged
Theater at Monmouth will open its (R)evolutionary Redux Season with the charming coming-of-age musical “Daddy Long Legs,” with lyrics and music by Paul Gordon and book by John Caird. This heartwarming story about a witty and tenacious young woman and her mysterious benefactor is filled with soaring melodies and deep longing. Based on the classic novel, which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astaire, “Daddy Long Legs” is a “rags-to-riches” tale of newfound love in the spirit of Jane Austen, The Brontë Sisters, and “Downton Abbey”.www.sunjournal.com