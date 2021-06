If you don’t know, you better start paying attention! Shavkat Rakhmonov is an absolute killer and that was shown in his 14thwin and finish of his career against Michel Prazeres. Rakhmonov has all the makings of a future title challenger in the welterweight division. I feel like he is a hot prospect, but the UFC has rushed prospects in the past, so I would like to see him have one more fight before he gets a crack at the top 15 of the division. Enter in Tim Means name; Means bested Nicolas Dalby in a unanimous decision on this card as well. Tim is now on a three-fight win streak and would be a nice challenge for Rakhmonov with his veteran status. This would be a great fight with the winner getting a shot at a number next to their name.