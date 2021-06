Image: TCP Photograph/Courtesy Lake County Captains. Coming off a split series with a tough Fort Wayne club on the road, Lake County returned home to face the West Michigan Whitecaps, though the task for pitching got a little easier with Detroit choosing to promote top prospects from their 2020 draft class, C Dillon Dingler and 3B Spencer Torkelson, to Erie to start the week. But in the 5-1 series win, they still needed some poor defense from West Michigan to squeak out a weird win. In three of Lake County’s five wins this week they came back late to win the game.