With training camp fast approaching, we thought it would be a good time to showcase some of the UDFA’s that have a chance to make this roster. The Tennessee Titans are going to look quite different at the tight end position in 2021. It’s a bit odd to say that considering the No. 1 and 2 players on the current depth chart were Titans in 2020. But the losses of Jonnu Smith and MyCole Pruitt changes things here. Anthony Firkser and Geoff Swaim are back in two-tone blue and appear set to take on bigger roles than they did a year ago.