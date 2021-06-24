Cancel
Agriculture

GRAINS-Soybeans hits near 1-week low as rains aid U.S. crops

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

CANBERRA, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell as much as 1% to hit a near one-week low on Thursday as concerns about U.S. crops eased. Corn fell for the first time in four sessions, while wheat also edged lower. The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of...

www.agriculture.com
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 10-12 cents, corn steady-up 4, soybeans up 7-12

CHICAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 12 cents per bushel * Wheat rebounds after two sessions of losses on concerns about a drought-reduced spring wheat crop in the northern Plains. Advancing winter crop harvest limiting gains in soft and hard red winter wheat contracts. * Minneapolis Grain Exchange spot spring wheat futures climbed to $8.50-3/4 per bushel overnight, the highest for a front-month contract in more than eight years. * Traders squaring positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports on Wednesday. * Romanian wheat was offered at the lowest prices in a snap tender by Egypt's GASC. Results of the tender are expected later on Monday. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 11 cents at $6.51-3/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat last 12 cents higher at $6.21 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat added 24 cents to $8.32 per bushel. CORN - Steady to up 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures rebound on short covering and bargain buying after steep losses last week. Worries about reduced crop prospects in dry areas of the northwest U.S. Midwest and northern Plains also supportive, although weekend rains tempered concerns about crops elsewhere. * New-crop December corn held chart support at its 100-day moving average in overnight trading. The contract hit a one-month low last week. * Traders squaring positions ahead of the USDA's acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports on Wednesday. The report is expected to show a large increase in corn plantings in 2021. * CBOT July corn was last up 4-3/4 cents at $6.41-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop December corn was unchanged at $5.19-1/4. SOYBEANS - Up 7 to 12 cents per bushel * Soybeans higher on short covering and bargain buying after four straight sessions of declines. Continued concerns about dryness in parts of the northwest U.S. Midwest and northern Plains underpinned futures, although good weekend rains in other areas of the farm belt limited advances. * Traders squaring positions ahead of the USDA's acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports on Wednesday. The report is expected to show a large increase in soybean plantings in 2021. * CBOT July soybeans last traded 9-1/2 cents higher at $13.39-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans traded up 12 cents at $12.81-3/4. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by David Evans)
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans strong; following rally in soyoil

CHICAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Monday, following a rally of 4.9% in the soyoil market, traders said. * Concerns that the crop in northern growing areas of the United States such as North Dakota would be stressed by a heat wave in the coming weeks added support to the soybean market. * Soymeal futures also were strong after last week hitting their lowest since Oct. 6, 2020. * Traders said that soyoil strength stemmed from ideas that the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that made it easier for small oil refineries to win exemptions from a law requiring increasing levels of renewable fuels to be blended into their products was not as bearish for the biofuel industry as originally thought. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department Report on Monday afternoon to show that the U.S. soybean crop was rated 61 percent good to excellent as of June 27, up 1 percentage point from a week earlier. * CBOT November soybeans settled up 42-3/4 cents at $13.12-1/2 a bushel. The contract rose above its 10-day and 100-day moving averages. * CBOT December soyoil was up 2.79 cents at 60.03 cents per lb and closed above its 40-day and 50-day moving averages. * CBOT August soymeal futures were $5 higher at $353.90 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gives back some of last week's rally as oil dips

* Canadian dollar falls 0.3% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2287 to 1.2340 * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.5% * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve TORONTO, June 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors weighed rising coronavirus cases in Australia and Asia, with the currency giving back some of last week's advance. Global shares and oil, one of Canada's major exports, edged lower as Sydney plunged into a lockdown after a cluster of cases involving the highly contagious Delta strain ballooned. U.S. crude oil futures fell 0.5% to $73.71 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2334 to the greenback, or 81.08 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2287 to 1.2340. Last week, the loonie advanced 1.4% as investors grew less worried about the recent hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve. Still, speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for a third week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of June 22, net long positions had fallen to 43,225 contracts from 44,254 in the prior week. Canada's GDP report for April is due on Tuesday which could offer clues on the strength of the economy. Investors are also awaiting U.S. payrolls data and an OPEC+ meeting later in the week. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 2.8 basis points to 1.431%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Agriculture Online

Drought pushes MGEX wheat to highest since May '13; KCBT, CBOT wheat firm

CHICAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - MGEX spring wheat futures jumped 3.5% to their highest in more than eight years on Monday, with drought conditions in the northern U.S. Plains raising concerns about harvest shortfalls, traders said. * Winter wheat futures also were firm, supported by bargain buying after the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract hit its lowest since mid-April on Friday. * A weekly U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday afternoon was expected to show that good-to-excellent ratings for the spring wheat crop fell 2 percentage points to 25%, according to a Reuters poll. * Analysts predicted that 50% of the winter wheat crop would be rated good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from a week earlier. * MGEX spring wheat for September delivery gained 28 cents to $8.36 a bushel. On a continuous basis, the front-month contract peaked at $8.57, its highest since May 14, 2013. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat rose 10-3/4 cents to $6.51-1/2 a bushel, rising above its 10-day moving average for the first time in two weeks. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat was up 15-1/4 cents at $6.24-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rally as China buys pork

CHICAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures rose 3% on Monday, supported by rising demand as China moved to buy pork for its reserves to shore up the domestic market, traders said. China's state planner said on Monday that central and local governments will start buying pork...
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Futures Double-Digits Higher

Corn futures are 19 to 22 cents higher at midday; soybean futures are 28 to 38 cents higher; wheat futures are 15 to 26 cents higher. Corn futures are 19 to 22 cents higher on the front month at midday and 17 to 20 cents higher on the back. Firmer spread action is noted ahead of delivery, along with new-crop buying with a more-mixed short-term forecast pullback after weekend rains for many and oversold conditions heading toward Wednesday’s acreage and stocks reports.
austinnews.net

Oil prices fall after solid week

NEW YORK, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices retreated on Monday, giving up some of the gains they had scored in the prior week. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery lost 1.14 U.S. dollars to settle at 72.91 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery decreased 1.5 dollars to close at 74.68 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Reuters

CORRECTED-CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 6-day low as investors eye U.S. jobs data

(Corrects third paragraph to say Wednesday instead of Tuesday for release of Canadian GDP data) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2287 to 1.2340 * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.5% * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as oil prices fell and investors turned attention to economic data later in the week that could guide expectations for the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook. The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2333 to the greenback, or 81.08 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since last Tuesday at 1.2347. Canadian GDP data for April is due on Wednesday and the U.S. employment report is due on Friday. The U.S. data could "unveil important clues as to how much more aggressive the Fed might be in adjusting its stance," said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business Solutions. The Canadian dollar has pulled back from a six-year high near 1.2000 per U.S. dollar earlier this month, pressured by the Fed's surprise move to project interest rate hikes starting in 2023 rather than 2024. Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for a third week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.5% lower at $72.01 a barrel as a spike in COVID-19 cases in Asia and Europe put a brake on the rally before this week's OPEC+ meeting. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 4.8 basis points to 1.411%. Earlier this month, it touched its lowest since March at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Richard Chang)
fxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – OPEC+ Expected to Raise Output to Avoid Price Spike

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures rose for a fifth week last week as fuel demand rebounded on strong economic growth and increased travel during the northern hemisphere summer, while crude supplies remained tight as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, maintained production cuts.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 1-week high, U.S. weather curbs losses

SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Tuesday ahead of a key U.S. report on planted acres, although forecasts for heat in the western U.S. Midwest limited losses. Corn also fell, while wheat ticked higher. "Hot weather is a real and a longer-term concern," said Ole Houe,...
spglobal.com

Crude oil futures extend overnight losses on renewed pandemic concerns

0255 GMT: Crude oil futures ticked lower during mid-morning trade in Asia June 29, extending the overnight downtrend, as the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus raised concerns over renewed mobility restrictions. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:55 am Singapore...
agfax.com

Soybeans: The (Absence of a) Weather Risk Premium in New-Crop Futures Prices

A recent farmdoc daily article considered whether new-crop corn futures price behavior in the pre-harvest period is consistent with the presence of a growing season weather risk premium. The basic idea for a weather risk premium is that concerns about production declines due to negative weather events like drought create higher prices today than would be the case with “normal” weather and average production.
bywire.news

Oil falls as flare-ups of COVID-19 variant threaten fuel demand

MELBOURNE - Oil prices slipped for a second day on Tuesday on worries about slower fuel demand growth as outbreaks of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant Delta sparked new mobility restrictions around the world. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.77 a barrel...
Reuters

Oil drops as COVID-19 surges threaten fuel demand outlook

MELBOURNE, June 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped for a second day on Tuesday on worries about slower fuel demand growth as outbreaks of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant Delta sparked new mobility restrictions around the world. Brent crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $74.33 a barrel by...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn edge higher; improved U.S. weather limits gains

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures on Monday recouped some of last week's steep losses, although gains were limited as forecasts of wet weather in key U.S. growing areas raised the prospect of higher supplies. Wheat gained in early Asian trade. "There are lot of cross...
Reuters

Strategie Grains raises EU rapeseed crop outlook

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - Consultancy Strategie Grains has raised its forecast for this year’s European Union rapeseed harvest while trimming demand expectations, projecting reduced supply tightness next season. Rapeseed production in the 27-country EU is now expected to reach 17 million tonnes, compared with the 16.82 million tonnes forecast...