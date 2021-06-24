ObsEva To Present Data On Two Clinical Development Programs At ESHRE Virtual 37th Annual Meeting

Cancel
- Data from Phase 3 study of Yselty® (linzagolix) for the treatment of uterine fibroids to be discussed in an oral presentation ; Top-line data from pilot study of Yselty for the treatment of severe adenomyosis to be presented in an ePost er -

- Data from IMPLANT 1 Phase 2 study of nolasiban for uterine contractility of IVF patients prior to embryo transfer to be presented in an ePoster -

GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON - June 2 4 , 2021 - ObsEva SA (OBSV) - Get Report (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health, today announced the presentation of data from two of its clinical development programs at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) Virtual 37 th Annual Meeting, being held June 26 - July 1, 2021.

Details of the presentations for the Yselty program are as follows:

  • Title: Long-Term Secondary Efficacy of Linzagolix for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) Due to Uterine Fibroids (UF): 52-Week Results from Two Placebo-Controlled, Randomized, Phase 3 Trials

Format: Oral presentation followed by a Q&A session

Presenter: Hugh Taylor, M.D., Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, Yale School of Medicine

Session Date & Time : Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 4:15 PM CEST

  • Title: Efficacy and Safety of Linzagolix for the Treatment of Severe Adenomyosis: Initial Results from a Pilot Study

Format: ePoster

Presenter: Olivier Donnez, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder and Co-CEO of the Institut du sein et de Chirurgie Gynécologique d'Avignon

Session Date & Time: ePosters will be available on-demand through the ESHRE conference portal, on Saturday June 26 starting at 7:00 AM CEST

Details of the presentation for the nolasiban program are as follows:

  • Title: The Effect of Nolasiban on Uterine Contractility at The Time of Embryo Transfer in in vitro Fertilisation Patients

Format: ePoster

Presenter: Connie Rees, M.D., investigator and physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, Catharina Hospital

Session Date & Time: ePosters will be available on-demand through the ESHRE conference portal, on Saturday June 26 starting at 7:00 AM CEST

The link to the session will be available under "Events Calendar" in the Investors section of ObsEva's website at www.ObsEva.com

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "may", "plan", "potential", "will", and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the clinical development of ObsEva's product candidates, expectations regarding regulatory and development milestones, including the potential timing of reglatory submissions to the EMA and FDA and ObsEva's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates, and the results of interactions with regulatory authorities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials and clinical development, including the risk that the results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials, related interactions with regulators, ObsEva's reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 5, 2021 and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva's website at  http://www.ObsEva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Office contactShauna DillonShauna.dillon@obseva.ch+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact:Joyce Allaire jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com+1 (617)-435-6602

Attachment

