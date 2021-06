The final edition of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily has sold out as people queued for hours to buy it after the pro-democracy newspaper announced it would cease operations following a crackdown by authorities.Anticipating extra demand, Apple Daily printed a million copies of its final issue. It was sold out by Thursday morning.The final edition had an image of an employee waving at supporters, with the headline: “Hong Kongers bid a painful farewell in the rain: ‘We support Apple Daily.’”The paper’s management said on Wednesday it had decided “to cease operation immediately after midnight”, citing concerns over the safety of...