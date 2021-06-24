Cancel
Antelope County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Madison, Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Madison; Platte The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska Northwestern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska Southern Antelope County in northeastern Nebraska Boone County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1239 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Bartlett, or 35 miles south of O`neill, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...75 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Elgin, Petersburg, Newman Grove and Lindsay. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...75MPH

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...