Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Madison, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Madison; Platte The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska Northwestern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska Southern Antelope County in northeastern Nebraska Boone County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1239 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Bartlett, or 35 miles south of O`neill, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...75 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Elgin, Petersburg, Newman Grove and Lindsay. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...75MPH