Red Flag Warning issued for Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Mountains of Oregon; Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611 AND OR640 Thunderstorms had decreased across the region and the threat for red flag conditions had decreased. Thus the red flag warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov