Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crook County, OR

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Mountains of Oregon; Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611 AND OR640 Thunderstorms had decreased across the region and the threat for red flag conditions had decreased. Thus the red flag warning will be allowed to expire.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deschutes County, OR
County
Klamath County, OR
County
Jefferson County, OR
State
Oregon State
County
Crook County, OR
County
Wheeler County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Red Flag Warning#Extreme Weather#Or640 Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...