How a $4 Billion Hospital’s Hedge Fund Program Reaped Returns of Over 20 Percent

institutionalinvestor.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile some institutions have been rapidly decreasing their allocations to hedge fund investments, a Connecticut-based hospital system’s decision to stay invested is paying off. Hartford HealthCare’s hedge fund program returned 23 percent during 2020, according to chief investment officer David Holmgren. What’s more is that the fund generated those returns...

