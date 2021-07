Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Turning Point Therapeutics makes up about 1.8% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.52% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $24,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.