[Guide] The best M4A1 attachment loadouts for Warzone Season 4

Let’s be honest, the MG82 even after its nerf is still completely busted and wreaking havoc in Warzone. Beaming people at long ranges and up close, if you can work around the recoil (which basically only requires you to drag downwards), the LMG introduced in season 4 is the weapon you want to have in your hand in almost every situation. Even off drop, finding a purple MG82 will instantly put the fear of god into your opponent's hearts as you dismantle their team of four with just one mag worth of ammunition. It needs further nerfs badly, but for the time being, “if you can’t beat them, join them” holds true as a way to survive in this weapon meta. Wonder how you get this beast and which attachments to slap on it? Read on.