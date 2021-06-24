Scala 3 Overhauls Language for Better Developer Experience
Eight years in the making with 28,000 commits, 7400 pull requests, and 4100 closed issues, Scala 3.0 has been released, delivering a "complete overhaul of the Scala language" with new features, updates to the syntax and type systems, and new tools for metaprogramming. The Scala compatibility reference heralds version 3 as a "game changer [...] that will greatly improve the day-to-day experience of every Scala programmer". Scala 3 is binary backwards-compatible with Scala 2.13, but not fully source-compatible. The new Dotty compiler can automatically migrate old code and report any remaining issues.www.infoq.com