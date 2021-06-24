Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Scala 3 Overhauls Language for Better Developer Experience

By Karsten Silz
InfoQ.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight years in the making with 28,000 commits, 7400 pull requests, and 4100 closed issues, Scala 3.0 has been released, delivering a "complete overhaul of the Scala language" with new features, updates to the syntax and type systems, and new tools for metaprogramming. The Scala compatibility reference heralds version 3 as a "game changer [...] that will greatly improve the day-to-day experience of every Scala programmer". Scala 3 is binary backwards-compatible with Scala 2.13, but not fully source-compatible. The new Dotty compiler can automatically migrate old code and report any remaining issues.

www.infoq.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Metaprogramming#Direction#Api#Ide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
News Break
Python
Related
Marketsefinancialcareers.co.uk

The coding language used by the most elite developers in finance

If you're learning a coding language with a view to becoming employable in a technology role in financial services, should you choose something like Python, which is well-used across the industry, or should you go for something a little more obscure?. A Substack blog post at the weekend argued for...
Video GamesNME

Todd Howard says that developing for fewer consoles creates better games

Todd Howard, game director for Bethesda Softwork’s upcoming Starfield, said that developing on fewer consoles “is going to make for a better product.”. In a recent interview with the Telegraph, Todd Howard discussed Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda and how it will affect the developers’ games going forward. “It’s really about...
Internetmannixmarketing.com

Language Learning Website Redesign Elevates User Experience

The calendar of events and class pages were transformed from a narrow, information-overloaded layout to a smarter, user-friendly composition. Mannix crafted a website architecture plan that featured the Language Learning Institute’s programs, schedules, and events in a much more logical way. The new design also made it a breeze for visitors to register for classes.
Jobsgitconnected.com

How to get experience for your resumé as a junior developer.

As a self- taught software developer or someone who attended a boot-camp, it is a bit difficult to get a job in the tech industry without any working experience. While having a great portfolio of projects can help with landing a job, some companies aren’t willing to hire junior developers without any previous working experience. In this article, I will be sharing tips and resources that could be helpful to giving you “experience” for your resume, if you have no working experience.
Computerstelerik.com

5 Development Best Practices That Will Help You Craft Better Tests

Automating tests is hard. You can make it manageable by using these tips, techniques and tools to help you speed up the process. Our industry’s advancements in agile methodologies, DevOps and even cloud engineering have brought a key capability to focus on: shared responsibility. If you’ve been a developer for...
Computersbetterprogramming.pub

6 Experiences That Made Me a Better Software Engineer

Every engineer has a unique set of skills. The path towards these skills is different for everyone and can evolve in any direction. In this article, I want to highlight my personal habits that made me a better software engineer, how I acquired my skill set, and what I should have done differently.
Computerstechgig.com

Rust vs C++: Which programming language to use for game development

C++ and Rust, both programming languages have achieved a much higher demand in the market over time. C++ is an object-oriented programming language whereas. is a versatile language offering memory safety. But how can one know the ideal programming to opt for when it comes to. game development. ?. Here...
Video GamesPosted by
Coinspeaker

Polychain Monsters Launches on Polygon for Better User Experience

As part of the launch, the team has also designed a special background for Polymonsters that are discovered through Polygon-powered booster packs. Blockchain games continue to be some of the most exciting developments in the space. They’re both promising use cases for the nascent technology and also where its functionality is most put to the test. The issues of interoperability and scalability are always at the forefront of any game development team and nowhere is this more evident than in Polychain Monsters’ recent partnerships and rebranding.
TechnologyTechRepublic

Developer experience engineers aim to increase ROI while keeping developers happy

CircleCI report finds that making life easier for software engineers can improve the bottom line and speed up innovation. Twitter has one, and Google does, too. Your company may need a developer experience engineer as well to keep the software team satisfied and productive instead of bored and frustrated. That's the advice from a new report from CircleCI, "Why Developer Experience Engineers are the key to accelerating your business."
Computersarxiv.org

Adapt-and-Distill: Developing Small, Fast and Effective Pretrained Language Models for Domains

Large pre-trained models have achieved great success in many natural language processing tasks. However, when they are applied in specific domains, these models suffer from domain shift and bring challenges in fine-tuning and online serving for latency and capacity constraints. In this paper, we present a general approach to developing small, fast and effective pre-trained models for specific domains. This is achieved by adapting the off-the-shelf general pre-trained models and performing task-agnostic knowledge distillation in target domains. Specifically, we propose domain-specific vocabulary expansion in the adaptation stage and employ corpus level occurrence probability to choose the size of incremental vocabulary automatically. Then we systematically explore different strategies to compress the large pre-trained models for specific domains. We conduct our experiments in the biomedical and computer science domain. The experimental results demonstrate that our approach achieves better performance over the BERT BASE model in domain-specific tasks while 3.3x smaller and 5.1x faster than BERT BASE. The code and pre-trained models are available at this https URL.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft makes its GDK free for developers to make Windows 11 gaming better

Continuing their commitment to make Windows 11 “the best Windows ever for gaming” Microsoft has released its Game Development Kit on GitHub. As part of the “What’s next for Windows developers” show which ran after the reveal event for Windows 11, Microsoft announced that the Game Development Kit (GDK), which was formerly usually only available to larger-scale developers, is now free for all to use.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

3 Ways to Implement Strategy Design Pattern in C#

Real-life uses of Strategy pattern. The purpose of the strategy design pattern boils down to replacing parts of some generic algorithm at runtime. Real-life Scenarios for Using the Strategy Pattern. The data can be converted to CSV, HTML, JSON formats. In the future, there can be a need to also...
Computersvmware.com

Re: VMWare Workstation multiple VMs on single SSD

I've been trying to research my question for a couple of days, but haven't found a straight forward answer to my question. I'm currently in the process of buying some new hardware for my desktop. My primary use will be virtualization (working on Microsoft certifications). I plan on having multiple(3 or 4) virtual machines running at the same time (SQL Server, SharePoint, etc.). I am on a little bit of a tight budget, so I'm trying to get the best bang for the buck. I believe that I have my CPU, motherboard, and RAM picked out, but stuck on the hard drive (I have a case, power supply, monitors, keyboard, mouse).
Computersgitconnected.com

How to design a system to scale to your first 100 million users

In order to keep up with emerging techniques, I would like to update you on this story throughout the year.Last updated on 2021 Jun 28. It is not easy to design a system that supports hundreds of millions of users. It always is a big challenge for a software architect (but it’ll be easy from today after reading my article 🤣)
ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

HPE Tech Talk - The Security Imperative from Edge-to-Cloud, meet Project Aurora, Ep. 19

HPE Tech Talk’s first-ever returning guest, Sunil James, joins to talk about Project Aurora, HPE’s innovative approach to security from edge to cloud with fidelity across hardware and software. Join us to go deep on the security landscape, challenges project Aurora is addressing, and learn about initial deployment in the new HPE GreenLake Lighthouse platform.
Computersvmware.com

Thinking of switching from rack server to Intel NUC

For the past few years I have been running a single Dell PowerEdge R630 with a pair of Intel Xeon (E5-2630L v3 @ 1.80GHz) processors. There is no onboard storage apart from a single USB Drive from which I have been booting ESXi 6.7.0. A single Datastore has been provided across from a Synology DS 1819+ Nas using a direct connection across using 10GBE adapters from the Nas to the Server.
ComputersInfoworld

The Complete Cloud Migration Planner

If your organization is a typical large enterprise, you’ll have hundreds to thousands of active applications—from the most straightforward internal file-sharing tool to your mission-critical internal and customerfacing workloads. And, the chances are that your organization is already in the cloud. Perhaps your business units leverage Google Office or Microsoft Office 365 for collaboration and productivity. Or your sales organization is built around a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering such as Salesforce.com. Or your developers are using hosted platforms such as Confluence or Jira. Or some of your newest applications are delivered on Pivotal platform-as-a-service (PaaS) or using a cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) infrastructure.
Coding & Programmingloonylabs.org

Intro to MATLAB – Part 3

To debug or not to debug. Just kidding you’re always going to need to debug. My class has officially ended, so this weekend we’re posting the last two parts to the four part Intro to MATLAB series. This lecture I taught my class how to use the debugger in MATLAB to solve any sort of problem they may run into and how to make sense of any issues they had. Unfortunately this means there is no code associated with this class, but we can still go into detail. The best part about being able to debug is that it makes you look like a coding god, so it’s a skill worth learning.