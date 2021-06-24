Cancel
Jakarta EE 9.1 and the Road to Jakarta EE 10

By Michael Redlich
InfoQ.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive months after the release of Jakarta EE 9, the Jakarta EE Working Group has announced the release of the Platform and Web Profile specifications of Jakarta EE 9.1 and related TCKs. Since its debut in 2018, two major versions - Jakarta EE 8 in 2019 and Jakarta EE 9 in 2020 - were released. This is the first incremental point release in which developers may now: develop and deploy Jakarta EE 9.1 applications on JDK 11 and JDK 8; take advantage of new Java SE 11 features and new technologies added since Java SE 8; move existing Jakarta EE 9 applications to Java SE 11 without changes; and migrate existing Java EE and Jakarta EE 8 applications to Jakarta EE 9.1 using the same straightforward process available for migration to Jakarta EE 9.

#Jakarta Ee#Jakarta Transactions#Jakarta Enterprise Beans#Jakarta Ee 9#Jakarta Ee 8#Java Se 8#Java Ee#Ibm#Open Liberty#Tck#Java 8#Red Hat#Cxf#Apache#Jakarta Ee#Jcp#Jakarta Ee 10#Core Profile#Ga#Cdi
