Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market To Be Worth ~$17 Billion By 2030 Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market is expected to reach a value of around $17 billion by 2030. The surging geriatric population, rising incidence of prostate cancer, growing awareness about prostate cancer and its treatment methods, rapid technological advancements being made in customized medication, soaring popularity of minimally invasive procedures, and improving healthcare facilities across the world are the major factors driving the expansion of the BPH treatment market.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-treatment-bph-market/report-sample

The governments of many countries are taking various measures, including the imposition of lockdowns and strict social isolation protocols, for protecting their citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic. These lockdowns have caused severe disruptions in the economy, thereby affecting the operations of manufacturers and suppliers. Furthermore, the imposition of strict restrictions on international and internal trade has massively reduced the availability of raw materials, which has, in turn, caused instability in the supply chain, thereby hampering the progress of the BPH treatment market.

Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market Research Report: By Type (Drug Treatment, Surgical Treatment), End User (Home Healthcare Settings, Hospitals & Clinics) - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-treatment-bph-market

Globally, the BPH treatment market is predicted to demonstrate the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region throughout the forecast period. This is credited to the surging geriatric population, rising incidence of BPH and associated diseases, and soaring healthcare expenditure of the regional countries. As per the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), one out of every four individuals in the APAC region will be above 60 years of age by 2050. Furthermore, Asia's population of individuals aged 60 and above will triple during 2010-2050 and rise to nearly 1.3 billion by 2050. Moreover, BPH rarely shows symptoms before the age of 40 and it is highly prevalent among people older than 50 years.

Make enquiry about this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-treatment-bph-market

The players operating in the BPH treatment market are focusing on launching products and getting approvals for their offerings to strengthen their position and gain an edge over their rivals. For example, Olympus Corporation announced in April 2020 that it has received the de Novo classification for its product iTind, which is a non-surgical instrument used in minimally invasive BPH treatment procedures.

NeoTract Inc., Advin Urology, NxThera Inc., Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Urologix LLC, Convergent Laser Technologies, Medtronic plc., and Lumenis Ltd. are some of the major BPH treatment market players.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Procedures -The rising prevalence of BPH is a major reason driving the BPH procedures. A major reason for the increasing prevalence of this disease is the rapidly growing geriatric population across the globe. This high aged population is expected to create high demand for BPH treatment devices.

Urology Surgical Instrument Market -Depending on product, the urology surgical instrument market is classified into urology endoscopes, consumables and accessories, peripheral instruments, and endovision systems. Out of these, the consumables and accessories category is expected to register the highest growth in the market in the future years.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/urology-surgical-instrument-market?utm_source=PRN&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=PRN_PAID About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar P&S Intelligence Contact: +1-347-960-6455 Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com eb: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-treatment-market-to-be-worth-17-billion-by-2030-says-ps-intelligence-301319088.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

