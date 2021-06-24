Bright Health Group Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Bright Health Group today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 51,350,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. As part of the offering, Bright Health Group has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,162,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Bright Health Group from the offering will be approximately $924.3 million (or $1.035 billion if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock in full), before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 24, 2021, under the ticker symbol "BHG." The offering is expected to close on June 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Citigroup and Piper Sandler are acting as additional bookrunners. Nomura and RBC Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 23, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to the initial public offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, collect telephone: 1-212-834-4533, or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or telephone at 1-888-603-5847.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

ABOUT BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP

Bright Health Group is built upon the belief that by aligning the best local resources in healthcare delivery with the financing of care, we can drive a superior consumer experience, optimize clinical outcomes, reduce systemic waste and lower costs. We are a healthcare company that is building a national, integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. Our differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer, and Powered by Technology. We have two market facing businesses: NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Through NeueHealth we deliver high-quality virtual and in-person clinical care to nearly 75,000 unique patients through our 61 affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. Through Bright HealthCare we offer Medicare and Commercial health plan products to approximately 623,000 consumers in 14 states and 99 markets. We are making healthcare right. Together.

