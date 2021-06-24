Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

AFC Gamma, Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. ("AFC Gamma") (Nasdaq: AFCG), a commercial real estate finance company that provides loans to operators in the cannabis industry, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 2,750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20.50 per share. AFC Gamma has granted the underwriters of the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 412,500 shares of common stock.

AFC Gamma anticipates total gross proceeds of approximately $56.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. AFC Gamma intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund loans related to unfunded commitments to its existing borrowers, to originate and participate in commercial loans to companies operating in the cannabis industry that are consistent with its investment strategy, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies, Cowen, and JMP Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

A registration statement (as amended, the "Registration Statement") relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and became effective on June 23, 2021. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained by using EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, telephone: 1-877-821-7388 or e-mail: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, or by telephone at 833-297-2926; and/or JMP Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 600 Montgomery Street, Suite 1100, San Francisco, California 94111, by email at syndicate@jmpsecurities.com, or by telephone at 415-835-8985.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma is a commercial real estate finance company that provides a range of lending solutions to established operators in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma originates, structures and underwrites senior secured loans and other types of loan solutions in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. AFC Gamma intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2020.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and AFC Gamma intends such statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained therein. Words such as "believes," "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "guidance," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the conduct of the Offering and the size and terms of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond AFC Gamma's control, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, that the size of the Offering could change or the Offering could be terminated, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering. Actual results could differ significantly from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, risks set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Registration Statement and final prospectus relating to the Offering. The forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon, represent AFC Gamma's views only as of the date of this press release and do not represent AFC Gamma's views as of any subsequent date. AFC Gamma undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in AFC Gamma's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:Robyn Tannenbaum561-510-2293 ir@advancedflowercapital.com

MEDIA CONTACT:James Golden / Scott Bisang / Jack KelleherJoele Frank Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher212-355-4449

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
689
Followers
27K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Capital#Long Island#Afc Gamma Inc#Offering#Sec#Www Sec Gov#Ny 10022#Cowen And Company#Prospectus Department#Jmp Securities Llc#Afc Gamma Afc Gamma#Afc Gamma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Algert Global LLC Invests $934,000 in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Several other institutional investors...
Financial ReportsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC is raising its common stock dividend

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s biggest bank is raising its common stock dividend by a dime to a new all-time high of $1.25 per share, pending approval by its board of directors. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. said the 9% increase would be effective in the third quarter and that it is...
StocksWKRB News

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) CEO Acquires $100,598.00 in Stock

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells $11,861,412.90 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Thomas Cortese sold 95,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $11,861,412.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,912,645.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stockscom-unik.info

Robyn Tannenbaum Buys 1,000 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Director Robyn Tannenbaum purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $20,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Aduddell Industries, Inc. (DDL) Prices 4.1M Share Offering at $23.5 per ADS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company"), a leading and fastest-growing on-demand e-commerce company in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,072,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each two representing three Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a price of US$23.5 per ADS, for a total offering size of US$95.7 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Equinix in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $24.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $24.57. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $880.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Equinix’s FY2022 earnings at $26.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $31.15 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,768,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 419,126 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of NOV worth $51,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Several other institutional...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

3,119 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Several other large investors...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Nicholas Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,000. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Wix.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Businesscruiseindustrynews.com

Carnival: Common Stock Share Sale and Share Purchase Program

Carnival Corporation announced that Carnival Corporation has filed a prospectus supplement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, under which it may offer and sell shares of its common stock through its agent, BofA Securities, Inc., having an aggregate offering price of up to $500 million from time to time through an “at-the-market” equity offering program.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Stock Price Up 11%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) rose 11% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.85. Approximately 335,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 337,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,374 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 131.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

13,709 Shares in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,709 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Several other institutional...
StocksWKRB News

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

HFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.79.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Rights Offering

BOSTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liberty All-Star ® Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) - Get Report today announced that based on results provided by the Fund's subscription agent its rights offering, which expired on June 28, 2021, was fully subscribed. The Fund will issue up to 10,660,776 shares, which represents the entire 8,528,621 primary subscription shares in the offering, plus 2,132,155 additional shares made available by means of the secondary over-subscription privilege. Since there were not sufficient shares to honor all over-subscription requests, available shares will be allocated among those shareholders who over-subscribed based on the number of shares held on the record date.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Toronado Partners LLC

Toronado Partners LLC lowered its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,454 shares during the quarter. Zendesk accounts for approximately 12.0% of Toronado Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Toronado Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Zendesk worth $36,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.