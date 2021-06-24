Compliance Training Market In Higher Education Institutions In The US To Reach $ 876.88 Million|Technavio

Cancel
NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has been monitoring the compliance training market in higher education institutions in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 876.88 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offer in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities Download FREE Sample Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?Academic staff is the leading segment in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 12%
  • Who are the top players in the market?ACPA, City & Guilds Group, EVERFI Inc., LRN Corp., Maximus Consulting Ltd., Porzio Compliance Services LLC, Skillsoft Ltd., and Vector Solutions LLC are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the increase in demand for customized courses and personalized learning. However, the lack of adequate funding and infrastructure will hamper market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ACPA, City & Guilds Group, EVERFI Inc., LRN Corp., Maximus Consulting Ltd., Porzio Compliance Services LLC, Skillsoft Ltd., and Vector Solutions LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in demand for customized courses and personalized learning will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of adequate funding and infrastructure is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this compliance training market in higher education institutions in the US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US is segmented as below:

  • Type
  • Academic Staff
  • Students
  • Delivery method
  • Offline Learning
  • Online Learning

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70618

Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The compliance training market in higher education institutions in the US report covers the following areas:

  • Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US Size
  • Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US Trends
  • Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rise in the international student population as one of the prime reasons driving the Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US growth during the next few years.

Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist compliance training market growth in higher education institutions in the US during the next five years
  • Estimation of the compliance training market size in higher education institutions in the US and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the compliance training market in higher education institutions in the US
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the compliance training market vendors in higher education institutions in the US

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Academic and Corporate LMS Market in the US- The academic and corporate LMS market in the US is segmented by end-user (corporates, higher education institutions, and K-12 schools) and application (content management, student management, performance management, and others). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Adaptive Learning Software Market- The adaptive learning software market is segmented by end-user (ed-tech companies, educational institutions, and corporate sectors), deployment (cloud-based deployment and on-premise deployment), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Academic staff - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Students - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by the Delivery method

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by the Delivery method
  • Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • COVID-19 pandemic impact on end-user segment
  • Market opportunity by the Delivery method

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ACPA
  • City & Guilds Group
  • EVERFI Inc.
  • LRN Corp.
  • Maximus Consulting Ltd.
  • Porzio Compliance Services LLC
  • Skillsoft Ltd.
  • Vector Solutions LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/compliance-training-market-in-higher-education-institutions-in-us-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compliance-training-market-in-higher-education-institutions-in-the-us-to-reach--876-88-milliontechnavio-301318989.html

SOURCE Technavio

