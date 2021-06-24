Compliance Training Market In Higher Education Institutions In The US To Reach $ 876.88 Million|Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the compliance training market in higher education institutions in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 876.88 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?Academic staff is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
- The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 12%
- Who are the top players in the market?ACPA, City & Guilds Group, EVERFI Inc., LRN Corp., Maximus Consulting Ltd., Porzio Compliance Services LLC, Skillsoft Ltd., and Vector Solutions LLC are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the increase in demand for customized courses and personalized learning. However, the lack of adequate funding and infrastructure will hamper market growth.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ACPA, City & Guilds Group, EVERFI Inc., LRN Corp., Maximus Consulting Ltd., Porzio Compliance Services LLC, Skillsoft Ltd., and Vector Solutions LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in demand for customized courses and personalized learning will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of adequate funding and infrastructure is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this compliance training market in higher education institutions in the US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US is segmented as below:
- Type
- Academic Staff
- Students
- Delivery method
- Offline Learning
- Online Learning
Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The compliance training market in higher education institutions in the US report covers the following areas:
- Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US Size
- Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US Trends
- Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rise in the international student population as one of the prime reasons driving the Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US growth during the next few years.
Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist compliance training market growth in higher education institutions in the US during the next five years
- Estimation of the compliance training market size in higher education institutions in the US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the compliance training market in higher education institutions in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the compliance training market vendors in higher education institutions in the US
