MRI Software Launches Workplace Central To Enable Safe, Flexible And Efficient Return To Work

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

SOLON, Ohio, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions, announces the launch of MRI Workplace Central, a comprehensive solution that empowers businesses to manage the return of their workforce to the office and other workspaces. The workplace management offering allows property and facility managers to gain visibility across all facets of the commercial sites they operate to ensure they are well-run and safe.

"We are proud to bring MRI Workplace Central to market as a comprehensive solution to drive the successful return to work of organizations worldwide," says Dermot Briody, MRI's Senior Vice President of Occupier Solutions. "As businesses rethink the future of the workplace and take steps to bring employees back into the office, flexible technology will be required to manage new and changing work arrangements and expectations."

MRI Workplace Central provides a wide-ranging set of applications to help organizations bring people together as a team while ensuring their wellbeing. Its components include:

  • Space planning - to help organizations understand and prepare to meet evolving workspace needs as COVID restrictions are lifted;
  • Scheduling/room and desk booking - emerging as a priority for businesses, with 54% of respondents indicating they will be converting to or expanding hot-desking, according to global research conducted by MRI and real estate professional association CoreNet Global;
  • Space utilization - ongoing evaluation of space usage, allowing for strategic adjustment as needs change over time;
  • Presence management - to track and control the flow of employees, visitors and service providers in and out of offices and other facilities with tools that provide a full view of who is on-site and who is working remotely.

MRI has conducted extensive research and gathered data on what tenants and landlords are doing to prepare for the hybrid office environment and look further into the future. The MRI-CoreNet survey revealed that close to 90% of respondents expect their organizations to allow remote working after the pandemic - a third more than before - while over 70% say the pandemic fundamentally changed their long-term approach to space usage.

Briody notes: "The office remains at the heart of workplace culture, collaboration and engagement, which are key to business results. But realizing the benefits requires balancing hybrid work schedules and adapting to changing regulations and health requirements over time, using the right technologies to do so. We have strategically grown our global workplace management offering in recent years, and MRI Workplace Central represents a milestone in our efforts to deliver flexible solutions to help organizations manage the future of work."

The launch of MRI Workplace Central incorporates best-in-class technology from two recent acquisitions. Earlier this year, MRI acquired WhosOnLocation, the provider of an integrated cloud-based solution that empowers organizations to address workplace safety and security needs, and Manhattan, the real estate and workplace solutions business formerly owned by Trimble.

MRI will be running a webinar entitled "Create a safe and flexible work environment with MRI Workplace Central" on June 29. Click here to register.

About MRI SoftwareMRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's comprehensive, flexible, open and connected platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to elevate their business and gain a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

Media Contacts: (US for MRI) Rachel Antman (+1 212 362 5837) rachel@saygency.com

(EMEA for MRI) Platform Communications Hugh Filman (+44 7905 044850)or Zoe Mumba (+44 7725 832393) mri@platformcomms.com

(ANZ for MRI) Heather Jones(+61 400 394 669) heather@hjconsulting.com.au

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mri-software-launches-workplace-central-to-enable-safe-flexible-and-efficient-return-to-work-301318824.html

SOURCE MRI Software

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
680
Followers
27K+
Post
119K+
Views
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
