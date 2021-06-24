Klaytn Accelerates Global Expansion With Binance Launchpool Partnership

SEOUL, South Korea, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn, the public blockchain project led by the South Korean Internet giant Kakao, announced that the official listing of its KLAY token will occur on Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by volume, today.

Developed by Kakao's blockchain unit, Ground X, of South Korea, Klaytn is a public blockchain platform, committed to offering high performance, fast response times, and flexible scalability solutions that cater to a wide spectrum of audiences, from micro startups to large-scale enterprises.

In addition to the KLAY listing on Thursday the 24th, KLAY Launchpool will also be available, where users can stake their Binance Coin (BNB) or Binance USD (BUSD) to farm KLAY. With the official introduction of KLAY on Binance, Klaytn expects to accelerate its global expansion, inviting global developers and service providers to participate in its ecosystem.

For more information, visit the Binance homepage at https://binance.com . You can also visit the official Klaytn social channels on Twitter or Facebook for further details.

*Klaytn Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/klaytn.official/ *Klaytn Twitter: https://twitter.com/klaytn_official

About Klaytn

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain affiliate of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing an intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency. For more information, visit https://www.klaytn.com .

