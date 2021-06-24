Cancel
Chinafy Teams Up With AWS And Announces Availability Of Their China Web Performance Solution On AWS Marketplace

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
HONG KONG, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chinafy , a product of Notey Limited and current AWS Technology Partner, announced that they are expanding their collaboration with AWS to provide their solution through AWS Marketplace. AWS customers can now use Chinafy's enhanced cross-border web performance platform to help their websites load fast, fully, and securely in China without requiring an ICP or building a site from scratch.

Starting today, Chinafy's comprehensive China web acceleration and compatibility solution is available to AWS customers globally. The set-up is entirely offshore by default with almost near-native onshore performance, removing the technical and operational barriers companies traditionally face when it comes to web speed, deliverability, and compatibility in China.

This collaboration empowers AWS customers to direct their Chinese users to web pages that are optimized and tuned for the local market with just a few clicks. Together with Chinafy's intelligent resource optimization solution, AWS customers can now access an off-the-shelf "best-in-breed" China solution whether they're running dynamic websites, web apps, or more complex SaaS platforms. Chinafy's product availability on AWS Marketplace also opens the door to adoption by Enterprise customers, requiring more customization.

"We're excited to be AWS's launch partner in Hong Kong and to bring our China Web Compatibility software to AWS customers through AWS Marketplace. We have first-hand experience in AWS's scalability, security, and reliability so are very glad that we'll be strategically working with them across new initiatives now as a solution provider on AWS Marketplace. We look forward to seeing the local launch of the AWS Marketplace proliferate cloud capabilities and collaborations in the region, and better serve our customers across various industries, with scale." - Kevin Lepsoe, CEO & Founder of Chinafy.

About Chinafy

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Chinafy ( www.chinafy.com) is on a mission to put the world's second largest economy within reach for global companies everywhere with their Web Performance Solutions for China. Chinafy's platform accelerates, optimizes and protects any internet property for delivery in China without adding hardware or manually modifying a line of code. By combining intelligent China-specific resource optimizations, with a multi-layer infrastructure, internet properties are able to achieve significant improvements in performance, a decrease in bounce rates, and increase in conversions in China in a more cost-effective, results-driven way.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinafy-teams-up-with-aws-and-announces-availability-of-their-china-web-performance-solution-on-aws-marketplace-301318953.html

SOURCE Chinafy

