NBC Sports' Dan Hicks Talks Golf, Naturally

NBC Sports announcer Dan Hicks joins this week's episode. Hicks, who primarily handles the network's play-by-play commentary for golf and Notre Dame college football, talks about his love for golf. He also reveals some of his most memorable calls — from the United States' winning of the 400 Freestyle Relay that helped Michael Phelps to eight gold medals at the 2008 Olympics to Tiger Woods' epic U.S. Open win earlier that summer at Torrey Pines Golf Course

Click above to listen and look for more "Golf with Jay Delsing" podcasts on the Morning Read Podcast Network.