Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

More Than Half Of U.S. Buildings Are In Places Prone To Disaster, Study Finds

By Rebecca Hersher
knpr
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Irma damaged homes in the Florida Keys in 2017. A new study finds buildings in the contiguous U.S. are concentrated in disaster-prone areas. More than half of the buildings in the contiguous U.S. are in disaster hotspots, a new study finds. Tens of millions of homes, businesses and other buildings are concentrated in areas with the most risk from hurricanes, floods, wildfires, tornadoes and earthquakes.

knpr.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Real Estate#U S#Hurricanes#Built Environment#Zillow#Siders#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Economy
Related
U.S. PoliticsForeign Policy

Study Finds Nearly 1 in 3 U.S. Diplomats Eyeing the Exit Door

New research has found that nearly a third of the U.S. State Department’s diplomats and professional support staff are considering leaving the department and are actively looking for new jobs, pointing to a crisis of morale and management inside America’s diplomatic corps. The study, conducted by a team of graduate...
POTUSWashington Times

U.S. sends less than half of 80 million promised vaccines by deadline

The Biden administration failed to export 80 million COVID-19 vaccines by the end of June, as promised, but officials on Thursday said doses have been assigned to nations and will arrive once recipients clear bureaucratic hurdles. Mr. Biden’s coronavirus coordinator, Jeff Zients, said the administration will have shipped 40 million...
Environmentkelo.com

Persistent Drought Affects More Than Half of U.S.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A major heatwave is affecting the Pacific Northwest of the United States, but the stretch of unusually hot and dry weather is just the latest addition to drought conditions the country has been experiencing since late 2020. The extreme circumstances have spurred demand for water...
POTUSNewsweek

U.S. Misses Goal of 80M COVID Vaccines Sent to Other Countries by More Than Half

The U.S. missed President Joe Biden's goal of sending 80 million COVID-19 vaccines to other countries by the end of June by more than half. Less than 24 million doses have been distributed to 10 countries by the U.S., according to the Associated Press. The Biden administration previously promised 50 countries and entities will receive the doses. They are ready to be sent but the White House said regulatory issues involving other nations are preventing the deliveries.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Study: U.S. life expectancy fell by more than a year in 2020

COVID-19 deaths were associated with a decline in U.S. life expectancy by more than a year in 2020, according to new research published Thursday. Driving the news: The study, published in the journal, JAMA Network Open, found that people of color were disproportionately impacted. Compared to white people, the reduction in life expectancy is three times larger for Latinos and twice as large for Black people.
SocietyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Over 1 Million Nonbinary Adults Live in the U.S., Study Finds

A groundbreaking study by the Williams Institute has found there are more than 1 million nonbinary adults currently living in the United States. The term is used to describe people who don’t identify only as male or female. “That number says, ‘This is part of who you’re talking about when executive orders are signed to protect people against discrimination,’” Bianca Wilson, one of the study’s authors, was quoted saying. As The Washington Post notes, that number is just short of the population of Dallas. The study found that most nonbinary adults in the U.S. are young, white, and reside in urban areas. Many also were found to struggle with mental health and psychological distress, and more than half said they had been physically or sexually assaulted. “Research has shown that the stress from being a minority — stress from being a sexual and gender minority in particular — is related to psychological distress,” Wilson said.
Futurity

More than half of the world’s rivers run dry now and then

Researchers have found in a new study that between 51 and 60% of the 64 million kilometers (about 39.77 million miles) of rivers and streams on Earth that they studied periodically stop flowing, or run dry for part of the year. The study is the first-ever empirically grounded effort to...
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Threat of Sudden Destruction of Coastal Cities: Humanity Does Not Have Effective Tools to Resist the Tsunami

This threatens with sudden destruction of coastal cities and numerous human casualties. An international team of scientists from 20 countries identified 47 problems that hinder the successful prevention and elimination of the consequences of the tsunami. Based on the carried out analysis, the world’s leading experts on natural hazards have outlined directions for further scientific research. The research group’s review is published in a special issue of the Frontiers in Earth Science.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Flesh eating parasites multiplying across US due to climate crisis

Experts have warned that climate crisis and land-use changes could be creating a conducive environment for flesh-eating leishmania parasites to infect more people in the US.Numerous studies by climate researchers across the world have already highlighted the increasing risk of insect and pest-borne tropical diseases spreading to temperate and colder parts of the world like Europe and parts of the US with rising global temperatures.As the climate crisis continues, scientists say tropical parasites, such as the one that causes leishmaniasis, may gain more favourable habitats, expanding access to immunologically naive hosts, and may even develop longer and more intense transmission...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The 3 big climate leaks you need to know about

There are three leaks that happened in the last two weeks that pertain in very serious ways to the future survival of our species. The first leak is from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The second leak is from ExxonMobil lobbyists. And the third leak is from a pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico.
Portland, ORpsuvanguard.com

Portland’s heatwave is a consequence of climate change

Over the past week, Portland, Oregon has seen summer like never before. Both the unprecedented heat and a sudden urge to spend time inside are strange for a city that’s known for its proximity to the outdoors. This heat wave has challenged Portland’s nature and its spirit. The truth is,...
Portland, ORWashington Post

Climate scientists warned us. When will we listen?

Climate change is slow, gradual, almost imperceptible — until suddenly it’s not. One day, it seems like a normal summer. The next, the temperature soars to an unbearable 121 degrees. In Canada. That record for the entire country was set last Tuesday in Lytton, British Columbia, as the Pacific Northwest...
Environmentwateronline.com

Shoring Up Warm-Climate Water Systems To Weather Deep Freezes

The 2021 Texas freeze was a hard lesson learned for the state’s water utilities, but others can be more prepared as a result. For decades, the aging of water and wastewater infrastructure has been the industry’s greatest concern, stoking stakeholders’ worries about the reliability and resilience of such assets against the ravages of a dramatic weather event.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Global evidence links increase in extreme precipitation to climate change

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Human activities, such as burning fossil fuels for transportation and electricity, have worsened the intensity of extreme rainfall and snowfall over land in recent decades, not just in a few areas but on a global scale, new research shows. Past studies were able to attribute individual extreme events and long-term changes in some regions to climate change, but global assessments have been more difficult. We used a new technique to analyze precipitation records from around the world and found conclusive evidence of human influence on extreme precipitation in every...
Baton Rouge, LAL'Observateur

LSU Engineering Professor Works With Coast Guard on Hurricane Preparedness

BATON ROUGE – As sure as the sun will set, at least one hurricane will blow through the Gulf Coast region each year. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, predicts that the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will be an above-normal season, meaning the potential for floods and wind damage is all but inevitable. Though storms aren’t controllable, the human response to them is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy