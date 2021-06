According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Damian Lillard’s loyalty to the Portland Trail Blazers could be waning:. This report isn’t a definitive trade request. But, Haynes is a top-tier national NBA insider. He is personally connected with some of the league’s best players. Haynes has had many on-the-record conversations with Lillard over the years. So, it seems quite obvious that Lillard or his camp fed that ominous possibility to Haynes. Regardless of the authenticity of his source’s threat, he is one of the few people who would have a real idea of where Lillard’s head is.