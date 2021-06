Throughout the history of Qing Dynasty China, Empress Dowager Cixi’s (慈禧太后) decision to throw her lot in with the Boxers was the high-water mark of stupidity. Despite being made of flesh and bone like the rest of humanity, the fanatical Boxers boasted that they were “impervious to sword or spear,” and began indiscriminately killing foreigners in Beijing’s Legation Quarter. Cixi’s endorsement of the Boxer Rebellion implanted in the minds of the outside world that Chinese are unworthy of trust, love or respect.