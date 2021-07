You’d think that every story about The Beatles has been told, explored and extrapolated upon over the last half century. In truth, they probably have, but Ron Howard’s 2016 documentary, The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years makes it all seem very, very new. There’s much to enjoy here for fans of the Fab Four, but new converts will be impressed by the plethora of tales on hand from famous fans (like Sigourney Weaver and Whoopi Goldberg) as well as new interviews with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and archive footage of John Lennon and George Harrison.