Leave it to Evil to make angels as terrifying as demons. You want a gorgeous, ethereal winged being who will make you feel safe? Look somewhere else, ya ding-dong. David runs into the Archangel Michael twice in this episode and the thing’s glowing red eyes and no-mouth-mouth will haunt you for two to five days, at least. Oh, and Michael’s whole deal about God wiping out half of the Earth’s population for “rebirth” purposes and then David looking at a computer screen to see a news video about a mysterious illness coming out of Wuhan, China? Yeah, that’s pretty chilling, too.