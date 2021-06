Most of us have to give our lives away. There is just no way to swing it, to pay for everything that needs paying for without showing up to an office or worksite we don’t want to be at five-plus days a week, neuralgic early morning blear giving way to existential dread around noon, and it is only Tuesday. We do this until we’re quite old, or very old, or until we die with our project uncompleted, extinguished minds still vibrating with questions we ultimately don’t care about, someone else’s problems that we have been contracted to solve. And what of our own?