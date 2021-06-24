Cancel
Oklahoma ranks 7th in nation in academic history, civics standards

By Press Release
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (June 23, 2021) -- Oklahoma ranks seventh in the nation for quality civics and U.S. history academic standards, according to a report released today from the Thomas B. Fordham Institute. Oklahoma was awarded a B+ in both areas with accolades for deep content, clear organization and a commitment to telling the story of Native Americans. Only five states and the District of Columbia scored higher in the study.

