Oklahoma ranks 7th in nation in academic history, civics standards
OKLAHOMA CITY (June 23, 2021) -- Oklahoma ranks seventh in the nation for quality civics and U.S. history academic standards, according to a report released today from the Thomas B. Fordham Institute. Oklahoma was awarded a B+ in both areas with accolades for deep content, clear organization and a commitment to telling the story of Native Americans. Only five states and the District of Columbia scored higher in the study.okwnews.com