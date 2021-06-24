Cancel
Basketball

NTSPY BOYS' BASKETBALL FINALIST: Kooper Jacobi

By JOSH COOK
The Evening News
 5 days ago
Silver Creek senior Kooper Jacobi drives to the basket during the Dragons’ 50-49 victory over Leo in the Class 3A state championship game April 3 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 21.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 58 percent from the field and 82 percent from the free throw line for the Dragons. Photo by Joe Ullrich

Six-foot-7 Silver Creek senior forward Kooper Jacobi capped off his career in style, with a second straight 3A state title.

Jacobi averaged 21.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 58 percent from the field and 82 percent from the free throw line for the Dragons. His final season was bookended by two of the best games of his career. He tallied a career-high 44 points and snared 18 rebounds in Creek’s 106-81 season-opening win at Columbus East on Nov. 25. Then, he had 18 points and 18 rebounds in the Dragons’ 50-49 victory over Leo in the 3A state championship game April 3.

“Overall it was a great season,” Jacobi said. “Looking back on it there was a lot of nerves the whole way, with COVID taking away the postseason the year before. ... In the end, to accomplish our goal made it 100 times sweeter. As a team, it was the best I could’ve asked for. ... That’s what I wanted most, to bring another state title to Sellersburg.

“There was pressure the whole way, especially with the (Silver Creek) girls winning (state too). ... Once we won, there was major relief. For me it was relief, and also excitement that all the hard work had paid off.”

After the season, during which he recorded 20 double-doubles, Jacobi was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health “Supreme 15” All-State team, in addition to being selected third-team All-State by the Associated Press and to the Indiana All-Star team.

“Being able to be a senior All-Star, that’s awesome,” Jacobi said. “For me, I’m just thankful and give God the glory. ... I just want to continue working hard and playing as hard as I can.”

Jacobi will continue his basketball and academic careers at Toledo.

The Evening News

Jeffersonville, IN
