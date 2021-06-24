Cancel
Ouray, CO

July 4 fireworks? It's up in the air

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOuray fire chief hopes show will go on, despite drought and regional fire bans. Ouray’s fire chief says he still hopes to put on the city’s traditional Fourth of July fireworks display, in spite of persistent hot, windy conditions that have triggered fire bans in Ouray County and throughout southwestern Colorado. Fire Chief Adam Kunz told the Plaindealer on Tuesday there’s a “50-50” chance the Fire Department will set off the fireworks as scheduled on the holiday. “I’m not…

