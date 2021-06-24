Sánchez, Voit lift Yankees over Royals 6-5 in thriller

Ryan O’Hearn came up huge in the Bronx. The Royals showed some teeth on Tuesday night, battling back from an early hole and taking down the Yankees, 6-5. Brady Singer gave up two home runs in the first two innings. He didn’t get out of the fourth. But the Royals’ offense came alive after falling behind early, and the charge was led by the newly-recalled Ryan O’Hearn. In the third, Whit Merrifield hit an RBI groundout to bring the Royals within one at 2-1. O’Hearn swatted a line drive home run the next inning, tying the score. It’s his fourth big fly of the year. The 2-2 tie held until the seventh, when Jake Brentz uncorked a wild pitch that plated a run. With the Yankees up 3-2, I think most of Kansas City assumed that was that, and not too many people assumed that the bats would come alive for a huge comeback. If you had told me that a 4-5-6-7-8-9 of O’Hearn-Soler-Gutierrez-Dozier-Taylor-Lopez would battle back and take down the Yankees, I would have called you a big fat liar. The glorious.