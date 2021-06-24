Cancel
Sánchez, Voit lift Yankees over Royals 6-5 in thriller

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Aroldis Chapman bent over sharply and cursed at himself after blowing a save with a four-pitch bases-loaded walk and falling behind on an infield single. Just 13 minutes later, the closer and the rest of the Yankees were all smiles. Gary Sánchez's tying home run off Greg Holland and Luke Voit's winning single that landed inches from the top of the left-field fence sent them running onto the field with yet another late come-from-behind win.

