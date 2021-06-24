Prepare your pets for 4th of July early with tips from pet expert Steve Dale

Yes, finally, Paul goes behind the curtain with his oldest (in every sense of the word) friend and everybody’s favorite pet expert, Steve Dale to talk about the recent legislation passed in Springfield that prevents Pet Stores from selling dogs, cats or rabbits. The hope is that people will now go to shelters or reputable breeders to get their new forever pets. In addition, Steve talks about the feral cat program where neighborhoods use cats to keep the rat population low, and shares wonderful information about “Fear Free and Every cat Health,” so our pets do not experience trauma and stress when they go to the vet. Yes, the two lifelong friends who forever debate which one of them is older, meet to share important information….and just perhaps will admit, who is older! Listen to find out.