‘The Blacklist’ Finale: What Did You Think of Liz’s Ending? (POLL)

After eight seasons playing Liz Keen on NBC’s The Blacklist, Megan Boone is ready to say goodbye. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, which she posted as her final Blacklist episode was airing, Boone expressed her gratitude to her fans and coworkers for their support. “This experience, for me, has been an entire life inside of my own life,” she began, alongside a photo of her and costar James Spader in character. “These eight years playing Liz Keen have helped me better define the world and myself, as she set out to do the same. Liz sought incorruptible familial bonds,