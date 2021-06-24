Cancel
‘The Blacklist’ Finale: What Did You Think of Liz’s Ending? (POLL)

Corydon Times-Republican
 5 days ago

‘The Blacklist’ Finale: What Did You Think of Liz’s Ending? (POLL) The Season 8 finale served as star Megan Boone's final episode as FBI agent-turned-criminal Elizabeth Keen.

www.corydontimes.com
Megan Boone
#The Blacklist#Fbi
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

'The Blacklist': Why Megan Boone is Leaving as Liz Keen

The Blacklist is crossing out an original cast member, as Megan Boone is set to leave the show after eight years of playing rookie FBI agent turned fugitive Elizabeth 'Liz' Keen. Per Deadline, the actor is set to leave the show during the Season 8 finale on Wednesday, June 23.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 premiere date hopes for James Spader, cast

After tonight’s enormous finale, it goes without saying that you will want The Blacklist season 9 news pretty much immediately. How in the world could you not? We’re talking here about a season full of mystery and new adventure, though it may also feel rather strange without Megan Boone as a significant part of it.
TV SeriesTheWrap

Megan Boone’s ‘Blacklist’ Exit Episode Bombs in Ratings

ABC returns “Card Sharks,” CBS concludes “Kids Say the Darndest Things” — but neither net wins Wednesday. People are not loving the trajectory of this “Blacklist” thing. Also, people are not watching “The Blacklist.”. With no U.S. Olympics Trials to help out, last night’s “Blacklist” Season 8 finale actually declined...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 8 finale spoilers: Could Liz Keen actually die?

There are inevitably all sorts of questions we’re left to wonder entering The Blacklist season 8 finale, but one of the biggest ones revolves around Liz’s fate. How in the world can it not?. Entering the finale, you probably know at this point that Megan Boone is leaving the show....
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Could a new character be added after Liz exit?

We know that Liz Keen won’t be a major part of The Blacklist season — so is anyone else going to be taking her place?. Before we dive too deep into this article, let’s begin by offering up some clarity: When we say this sort of thing, we are not in any way suggesting that Megan Boone’s character be recast. That would feel too repetitive of what we’ve had with Reddington changing his face, and we don’t love the messaging of the show saying that Boone is so expendable that she could be immediately replaced.
TV & Videosimdb.com

The Blacklist's Megan Boone Says Goodbye After 8 Seasons in Heartfelt Post: 'What a Dream. Thank You All'

After eight seasons playing Liz Keen on NBC’s The Blacklist, Megan Boone is ready to say goodbye. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, which she posted as her final Blacklist episode was airing, Boone expressed her gratitude to her fans and coworkers for their support. “This experience, for me, has been an entire life inside of my own life,” she began, alongside a photo of her and costar James Spader in character. “These eight years playing Liz Keen have helped me better define the world and myself, as she set out to do the same. Liz sought incorruptible familial bonds,
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Blacklist': Was Raymond Reddington's Identity Finally Revealed?

Did The Blacklist finally just reveal the true identity of Raymond "Red" Reddington? Wednesday's episode, in the lead-up to the Season 8 finale of the NBC show, revealed almost the entire backstory of James Spader's character and his relationship with Liz Keene (Megan Boone) but ended right before she could get the exact answer as to who Red really is.
TV SeriesWHAS 11

'The Blacklist': Liz Confides in Ressler About a Tough Decision in Season 8 Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Liz has to make a big decision. The Blacklist closes out its eighth season Wednesday with a finale that may mean the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. Titled "Konets" (Russian for "end"), Liz (Megan Boone) is forced to decide whether to go to the dark side one last time when Reddington "makes a disturbing request to Liz in exchange for the truth about his identity."
