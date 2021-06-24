Cancel
NTSPY BOYS' BASKETBALL FINALIST: Trey Kaufman-Renn

By JOSH COOK
The Evening News
 5 days ago
Silver Creek senior Trey Kaufman-Renn drives to the basket during the Dragons' 50-49 victory over Leo in the Class 3A state championship game Saturday evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.  Photo by Joe Ullrich

Like Jacobi, Silver Creek's Trey Kaufman-Renn capped off his career in spectacular fashion, with a second consecutive state title.

Although the 6-foot-9 senior forward missed the first five games of his final season with an ankle injury, Kaufman-Renn returned to average 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 blocked shots a game while shooting 57 percent from the field and 68 from the free throw line for the Dragons, who edged Leo 50-49 April 3 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to capture their second straight 3A state championship.

“There really is (no better way to end it),” Kaufman-Renn said that night. “Obviously if COVID wouldn’t have happened last year we want to say that we would’ve won it then too. Having two, maybe even three state championships, with the guys that I’ve grown up around, the coaches I love, the guys I love, there’s nothing better than that.”

After the season, Kaufman-Renn was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health “Supreme 15” All-State team, as well as first-team All-State by the Associated Press and to the Indiana All-Star team. He was also the runner-up for Indiana Mr. Basketball.

Kaufman-Renn ended his career as the all-time leading scorer at SCHS with 1,832 points. He also collected 867 rebounds, 258 assists and 151 blocked shots for the Dragons, who went 95-15 and won four sectionals, two regionals, two semistates and two state championships over his four seasons.

He will continue his basketball and academic careers at Purdue University.

