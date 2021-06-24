Cancel
Haakenson scores twice, Nashville rallies to bet Toronto 3-2

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Haakenson scored his first two MLS goals late in Nashville's 3-2 comeback victory over Toronto FC on Wednesday night. Haakenson tied it in the 83rd with a close-range finish after C.J. Sapong knocked down a header into the area. Haakenson gave Nashville (3-1-5) the lead in the second minute of stoppage time, finishing the Nashville break with a right-footed shot from 15 yards into the left corner.

www.ftimes.com
