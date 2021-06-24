Seventeen Share the ‘Love’ With High-Energy Performance on ‘Kimmel’: Watch

The K-Pop phenomenon Seventeen is back, offering us a more refined, mature energy – and spotlighting various depictions of love for their 8th Mini Album, Your Choice. The 13 member group has been an active tour de force for over six years, currently under the super-label hybrid Pledis Entertainment and its new home Hybe, known for housing artists that drastically shape current industry trends. Seventeen’s unrivaled, core essence includes three essential units that establish a synergy of hip-hop, vocals, and performance, developing into a bona fide brotherhood that has proven to cherish individuality. As one of the rare groups to understand the prerequisites behind multi-faceted artistry, there’s sincerely nothing that Seventeen hasn’t attempted to pick up. Whether it’s through choreography, self-producing, composition, or general input, they remain directly involved in their own respective image, which typically sets them apart from current personalities in music.