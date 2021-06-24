Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Seventeen Share the ‘Love’ With High-Energy Performance on ‘Kimmel’: Watch

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday night (June 23), the K-pop stars were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where they zoomed in for a high-energy performance of “Ready to Love,” the first track lifted from their latest mini-album Your Choice. Dressed in (mostly) white, the lads cut their neatly-choreographed act on a...

www.billboard.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#Americas#Seventeen#Your Choice#Billboard#Intercontinental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Seventeen shares 'Ready to Love' music video teaser

June 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is giving a glimpse of its new music video. The K-pop group released a preview of its video for the song "Ready to Love" on Tuesday. The teaser shows the members posing outside with pastel-colored buildings and props, including a building...
Celebritieswfpk.org

VIDEO: Watch Valerie June perform “Smile” on Kimmel

As she said on her Instagram page, Valerie June left “stars and flowers all over that stage” during a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night!. June and her band presented a track (virtually) from her new album The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers in a studio that was adorned with florals and glowing lights.
CelebritiesComplex

Watch Saweetie Perform “Fast (Motion)” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Fresh off the unveiling of her Complex cover story earlier this month, Saweetie brought her recently released single “Fast (Motion)” to Jimmy Kimmel Live. For the performance, which aired Thursday night, Saweetie was backed by a group of dancers as she delivered the Monarch-produced track to the late-night talk show audience from a rooftop setting. Catch the performance in full up top.
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: Lucy Dacus Performs “Brando” on Kimmel

Lucy Dacus is nearing the release of her third album Home Video, and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night in support of the upcoming release. She channeled classic films with a performance of “Brando” at Virginia Repertory Theatre that began in black and white before bursting into color halfway through. “Brando” followed the release of the singles “VBS”, “Hot & Heavy”, and “Thumbs”, and arrived with lyric video earlier this month.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Perform ‘Perennial Bloom’ on ‘Kimmel’

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to showcase a live rendition of recent song “Perennial Bloom (Back to You).”. Nelson and his band, who have previously toured with Neil Young, gave the rollicking acoustic number a nostalgic vibe, performing in front of an old-school TV show backdrop. The upbeat song comes off the band’s new album A Few Stars Apart.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Seventeen to make their first guest appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

According to Pledis Entertainment on June 16, Seventeen will be performing on the popular ABC talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in light of their 8th mini album comeback!. Seventeen will be appearing as the musical guests of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' next week on June 23, performing their comeback title track "Read To Love" for the first time ever! Meanwhile, Seventeen are set to return with their 8th mini album 'Your Choice' later this week on June 18. The group's title track "Ready To Love" is a R&B pop genre, layered with Seventeen's signature energy and a catchy melody.
Beauty & Fashiongrammy.com

K-Pop Group SEVENTEEN Talk New Album ‘Your Choice’, Love And Growing Together

Whether you look at SEVENTEEN through the polished edits of their music videos or the grainy lens of a laptop camera (thanks, COVID-19), the cohesiveness simmering beneath is palpable. The members have a language beyond mere words: every nod is acknowledged, every nudge met with a smile, every pointed look ends in a fit of giggles. Their lexicon is dynamic, often non-verbal and so uniquely theirs that one can’t help but feel like a voyeur, peeping into a personal equation.
MusicBillboard

Kelly Clarkson Rides a New Wave With Her High-Energy Cover of 'Tainted Love'

Kelly Clarkson took it old school on Monday's (June 28) Kellyoke, dipping all the way back to 1981 for a spirited run through Soft Cell's "Tainted Love." The beloved tune from the British synthpop duo of singer Marc Almond and multi-instrumentalist David Ball was given the full band treatment, with Clarkson standing center stage to belt out the lovelorn lyrics.
Rock Musicallkpop.com

Seventeen's The8 to minimize dancing in performances due to ankle injury

Seventeen's The8 will be minimizing his participation in performances due to an ankle injury. On June 17, Pledis Entertainment revealed The8 won't be able to fully participate in Seventeen's promotions for their upcoming mini album 'Your Choice' and title song "Ready to Love". The label explained The8 had experienced pain in his ankle, and after a hospital visit, medical personnel advised he focus on treatment, rest his ankle, and minimize intense physical activities.
MusicPosted by
E! News

How Coming Out and Living Authentically Is Helping Singer Brooke Eden Change Country Music

Brooke Eden is finally living her truth. Once the country singer arrived on the scene in 2014 with the independent release of her self-titled debut EP, she was quickly signed to a label and began building a career that most people only get to dream of. But becoming a star in the traditionally conservative genre meant that Eden had to keep a big part of her life under wraps: Her relationship with the love of her life, Hilary Hoover.
Musicpopwrapped.com

Seventeen Depicts Layers of Love, Maturity, and More with ‘Your Choice’

The K-Pop phenomenon Seventeen is back, offering us a more refined, mature energy – and spotlighting various depictions of love for their 8th Mini Album, Your Choice. The 13 member group has been an active tour de force for over six years, currently under the super-label hybrid Pledis Entertainment and its new home Hybe, known for housing artists that drastically shape current industry trends. Seventeen’s unrivaled, core essence includes three essential units that establish a synergy of hip-hop, vocals, and performance, developing into a bona fide brotherhood that has proven to cherish individuality. As one of the rare groups to understand the prerequisites behind multi-faceted artistry, there’s sincerely nothing that Seventeen hasn’t attempted to pick up. Whether it’s through choreography, self-producing, composition, or general input, they remain directly involved in their own respective image, which typically sets them apart from current personalities in music.
Theater & Dancewestsenecabee.com

MusicalFare live performances return with ‘Love, Linda’

Live performances by MusicalFare return June 23 with the production of “Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter,” a one-woman musical that recounts through song and story the life of Linda Lee Thomas and her life with Cole Porter. After a hiatus from live shows due to COVID-19, the theater community is eager and excited to get back on […]
Musicthesaxon.org

BLACKPINK: Pretty Savage, How You Like That, Ddu-du Ddu-du … A look back at their best live performances

Check out the best live performances of K-Pop band BLACKPINK. You will not be disappointed!. The K-Pop group, BLACKPINK is a hit the world over. The four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa even had the chance to perform on the Coachella festival stage, a great first in the history of K-Pop! They also had the right to their own documentary on Netflix, Blackpink: Light Up the Sky and have collaborated with big names like Cardi B, Selena Gomez or Dua Lipa. Building on this incredible success, the group is preparing to celebrate their fifth anniversary with a special project. So for the occasion, at the editorial staff of melty, we decided to come back to their best live performances. And we promise you, you won’t be disappointed! Here we go ! And if you are a fan of K-Pop, we went back to the history of the tube “Dynamite” of BTS which changed their life, its composition, its numerous records, the remixes … We tell you everything!
Theater & DanceETOnline.com

Kelly Clarkson Admits She Was Nervous While Singing Garth Brooks' 'The Dance' at Kennedy Center Tribute

Kelly Clarkson doesn't get nervous performing -- but she had one major gig that made her a bit anxious. The singer surprised Garth Brooks with a beautiful rendition of his song "The Dance" at the 43rd annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. Clarkson said she chose the song after she found a deeper meaning in the lyrics after her split from ex, Brandon Blackstock. She also revealed that performing her made her nervous.