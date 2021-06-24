Cancel
Thought photography was about taking photographs? Think again

Cover picture for the articleIn a world where, as we’re endlessly reminded, “everyone is a photographer”, where even our elderly relatives are posting quirky images that can pass for “experimental photography” (and more power to them), what is there left for the actual professional experimental photographer to do? Nothing so mundane as simply taking a photograph, judging by recent exhibitions of the Deutsche Börse Prize, the Turner Prize of photography, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. With short-listed artists regularly exhibiting films, books and archival installations, to which they’ve often made no physical contribution themselves, it’s as though today’s photographers (or “artists working with photography”, as they would no doubt prefer to call themselves) no longer regard the single, inalienably powerful, self-created image – which most of us still think of as the mainstay of photography – as a valid or even an achievable aim.

Forbes

25 Outstanding Artistic Photos, Winners Of International Siena Creative Photography Awards 2021

The 2021 Siena Creative Photo Awards, a global platform for artistic photography, has released the winners of this year’s competition recognizing and rewarding visionary artists using photographic processes and images. This internationally prestigious contest, founded in 2015, honors contemporary unique visions and the photographer’s skills to translate them into exceptional...
When is Photography No Longer Photography?

With the increasing power of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence available on both phones and PCs, we have reached a point where it has become increasingly difficult to distinguish between photography and composites. I’m not here to tell you that there is anything wrong with composites and I must make...
Learning to Think of Unique Photographic Possibilities

Over the years of learning about photography, certain lessons stick out in my mind. One of these was the Mailbox Assignment. The assignment was simple: take 36 shots of a mailbox. It had to be the same mailbox. Oh, and by the way…each shot had to be unique. Sounds easy enough, right? Well, let’s see, there is the front, back, left side, right side, shot from above, or shot from below. That’s six. Only 30 more shots to go.
Amazon by Sebastiao Salgado : Photographs of Heaven on Earth

Into the Amazon with Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado. The world’s not all Coca-Cola, tarmac and tech. Not yet. In the Amazon rainforest, ‘isolated’ tribes (Brazil’s National Indian Foundation says there are 114 known tribes with no contact to the outside world), shamans, plants and animals live as they have done for eons.
20 Essential Photography Tips For Beginner Photographers

Starting out in photography can be really confusing. There is so much stuff to learn, so many things to do, and so many resources to read, not to mention the insane amount of people screaming opinions at you all the time. It’s hard to fight through all the noise. To...
Get Them Tones Perfect! The Best Film for Portrait Photography

There’s something wonderful about the way that film renders skin tones. When you shoot portraits with film, you’re expecting a specific look. This is so yearned for that there are digital presets created to emulate the look. But it’s never quite the same thing. Shooting with film is a lot more involved. But the extra work you do is always worth it. The reward is something worth bragging over. So we dove into our Reviews Index to find some of the best film for portrait photography. Take a look at our favorites!
The 2021 Deutsche Börse Photography prize sheds light on global issues – and on the future of photography itself

The prestigious annual Deutsche Börse Photography prize exhibition opened at London’s Photographers’ Gallery this week with a typically diverse set of work. Technology in China, development in Mexico, indigenous rights in India and migration in Europe are all themes touched upon in the 2021 show.This year though, all four nominees are not solely photographers in a traditional sense, but multidisciplinary artists who use photographs as just one element of their deeply researched projects, all of which straddle the line between documentary and fine art.Previous prize winners have included photography giants Juergen Teller and Richard Billingham. But this year’s nominees indicate...
“Crazy” Travel Writer/Photographer Team Talk About Their Far-Flung Trips

As the second Cleveland Photo Fest comes to an end (June 26), so does its regular Thursday night programming. And it’s closing in style with travel writer/photography team Irene and Alex Shaland’s “Crazy Travel Photography and Storytelling” talk. The Shalands, a husband-and-wife team have travelled all over the world and brought back stories of their explorations, the people they’ve met and the nature they’re dedicated to protecting. They’ve been to almost 80 countries to fuel their multiple articles, books and lectures.
50 travel photography tips to take your work and abilities to the next level

In my mind I roam the American West and meander along the coast of the Adriatic Sea. I imagine myself at non-descript train depots in Kerala drinking chai with men donning patterned lungis and transport myself to Peru’s Sacred Valley picnicking on yams and grilled cuy. My dreamscapes include vast deserts, forest retreats, even chaotic urban mishegoss. In most of my daydreams, I have a camera by my side.
Sonia Boyce review – kaleidoscopic collage that gets under your skin

Eye-popping wallpaper trails across sculpture and space like Boyce’s touch in a layered exhibition whose warm embrace of other artists doesn’t always leave enough room for its headliner. Our skin holds us in, is protective but porous, commonplace yet entirely unique. The largest organ, it carries us through the world...
Essays on Faith: Thoughts on thinking

God has given us a very special gift which sets us apart from the animals of the field. He gave us the ability to think and reason. This unique human quality is to be used to draw us closer to our Creator and give meaning to our lives. There are...
The 8 best WordPress themes for photographers

A well-curated and sophisticated online portfolio is one of the most effective ways for photographers to attract new audiences. And with WordPress remaining one of the most popular and easy-to-use website building platforms and content management systems (CMS) on the market, both amateur and professional snappers can use it successfully to showcase their best pictures.
Lobsters in Decentraland: Artist Philip Colbert Enters the Metaverse

Born in Scotland, with Irish relatives and now living and working in London, Colbert has been called the “Godson of Andy Warhol.” For those not familiar with his work, to please visit his website (“Neo Pop Surrealist”) to get this reference explained. If you are not so inclined, know that his work is a mixture of Old Master themes combined with contemporary art theory. And lobsters, lots of them.
A new Van Gogh work discovered hidden in a book

One of Van Gogh’s most unusual artworks has just emerged—three unknown sketches of peasants. They are drawn on a thin vertical strip of paper, a curious format for an artist to choose. The drawings were found in a novel on the French peasantry and the paper is exactly the same height as the book.
Perth twins Anna and Lucy DeCinque get engaged to same man

A pair of identical twins from Australia have become engaged to the same man on a US reality TV show.Anna and Lucy DeCinque, 35, will be marrying 37-year-old electrician Ben Byrnes, who they have both been dating since 2011.The trio, from Perth, became engaged on the latest episode of Extreme Sisters, a series that explored “the most obsessive and inseparable sibling relationships”.Byrnes popped the question during a romantic park picnic with the twins and presented them both with a set of three bands each. The middle ring for both women featured huge round diamonds.Byrnes said the three bands symbolised the...
Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
Slavery: the groundbreaking Dutch exhibition confronting colonial history

This week, we look at a much anticipated exhibition, Slavery at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. The Rijksmuseum is the Netherlands’ national art and history museum and the curators of the exhibition state in the catalogue that the country’s colonial past has been "insufficiently examined in the national history of the Netherlands, including at the Rijksmuseum”.