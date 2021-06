I was browsing through an article on the late Victoria Wood the other day which was talking about her influences. Pre-eminent among these was Joyce Grenfell the genteel monologist who Wood saw on stage at the tender age of six. “It was the first time I’d seen anyone stand on their own on stage. I didn’t realise that there were jobs like that before – that one could stand on stage and speak, with no props except for a nice frock and people would die laughing.” A show which celebrates the art of this fondly remembered pioneer is playing as part of the ongoing Jermyn Street Footprints Festival. Ode To Joyce re-creates some of Grenfell’s most well-loved work and for good measure mixes in some rarities to provide a relaxed performance which definitely comes from a different era.