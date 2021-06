Reservoirs in Wyoming seem to be drying up and some may have been dried up for a long time and one in particular, the Teeples Reservoir, according to YouTuber Johnny Quest. I enjoy watching hunting and fishing shows, whether it be on Outdoor Tv or YouTube. It intrigues me to see the different styles, techniques and philosophy that each person uses. Sometimes I come across a video that really grabs my attention and that's what happened with an episode of Johnny Quest Fishing on YouTube.