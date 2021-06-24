Roll, Colorado, Roll: Rowing Dock Makes Waves With Black Austin Tours
Javier Wallace teaches Austinites about the connection between the Colorado River and Black history. Roll into Austin-based water sport-rental company Rowing Dock, and you'll find a new tour titled "Roll, Colorado, Roll." The name is a reference to "Roll, Jordan, Roll," the spiritual created by enslaved African Americans in the 19th century that was a coded promotion of self-emancipation by waterway to Northern states. On the tour, you'll learn how the Colorado River was used as a means of escape for slaves, not north, but south into Mexico.www.austinchronicle.com