Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Roll, Colorado, Roll: Rowing Dock Makes Waves With Black Austin Tours

By Cody Song
Austin Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJavier Wallace teaches Austinites about the connection between the Colorado River and Black history. Roll into Austin-based water sport-rental company Rowing Dock, and you'll find a new tour titled "Roll, Colorado, Roll." The name is a reference to "Roll, Jordan, Roll," the spiritual created by enslaved African Americans in the 19th century that was a coded promotion of self-emancipation by waterway to Northern states. On the tour, you'll learn how the Colorado River was used as a means of escape for slaves, not north, but south into Mexico.

www.austinchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Black People#Rowing Dock#African Americans#Black Austin Tours#Instagram#Black Austinites#Mexican#The Austin Chronicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.