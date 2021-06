What’s up everyone, it’s Derek here! I’m back again with another night of music in Washington, DC and this one is a bit special, special for many different reasons. First, to state the obvious, live music is back in full force! Second, this was the first show I’ve been to with a full live band in over a year. Third, it featured one of DC’s hottest bands, Oh He Dead and it was also super special because they sold that sh*t out!!!